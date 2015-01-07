Fashion
Blogger CHIC: Winter Veja Du
Knee-high riding boots and an oversized sweater are two essentials to get you through the winter. Stephanie, Veja Du fashion blogger, shows us how simple it is to ...
Interviews
Make-up & BeautyArticles
DIY Projects & Tutorials 1
The CHIC Natural: How-to Straighten
The weather is cooling down and becoming less humid. It's the season for naturally curly gals to play in your hair! ...
Beauty News 0
Runway Hair You Can Wear
TRESemme, the official hair care sponsor of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, returns to New York for its 13th consecutive season to empower women with the backstage secrets of creating ...
DIY Projects & Tutorials 0
8 Ways To Get Thicker Longer Lashes
If eyes are the windows to the soul, then lashes are the curtains that unveil your soul. With all that being said, it’s no wonder more and more ...
Natural Hair Videos
DIY Projects & Tutorials 1
DIY Projects & Tutorials 2
Mahogany Curls: The Curly Fro’
A head of 'Shirley Temple' curls is a style no longer reserved for the chemically permed gals. Natural girls rejoice, you can pull this off too! Here's another style to give yourself a new look. ...
Food & Health
Ask CHIC
Ask CHIC 0
Ask CHIC: Tips on Making your Mani Last
Manicure chipping after just a few days? Heres a few tricks on how to make your mani last longer. ...
Ask CHIC 0
Ask CHIC: A Short Cut for Longer Locks
Is your hair stuck at a certain length? Want it to grow faster and longer? Check out the latest edition of ASK CHIC to get our tips and ...
Ask CHIC 0
Ask CHIC: Keeping it Classy for Work
Are your skirts too short for work? Luckily, there are a variety of skirt styles available that look CHIC and flattering while still keeping it office appropriate. ...