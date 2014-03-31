Pharrell Williams & Adidas Collaboration

Music and style icon, Pharrell Williams, is off to a great start this year. No stranger to fashion, Williams launched street-wear line, Ice Cream, along with BAPE’s Nigo back in 2005. With his Adidas partnership, Pharrell will also be utilizing his company, Bionic Yarn, which uses plastic debris from the ocean to make fabric. These Bionic Yarn materials will be included in some of the Adidas pieces.

Without a doubt, Adidas is aiming to be the lead in the sportswear-streetwear crossover market, whose biggest competitor is top-dog Nike. Last week’s announcement comes months after Adidas announced that Kanye West will be working with the brand as well.

No matter what Adidas’ goals are, we hope this line will surely meet all of our standards, as Pharrell never seems to disappoint. In his statement, Williams called this partnership an “incredible opportunity” and “an exciting partnership for both me and for Bionic Yarn…From the classic track suit, to growing up in Virginia wearing Stan Smiths, Adidas has been a staple in my life. Their pieces are timeless.”

While the world waits in anticipation for the first look of the summer line, Pharrell and Adidas have left us with a teaser video shown below. In it, we see Pharrell in a custom pair of Stan Smiths with “I Dunno” and “Inside Out” written on them, walking backwards to fetch his now iconic Vivienne Westwood “Mountain” hat from his living room.

In addition to this exciting collaboration, Williams’ sense of style has also been sought after by a few others. He will be working on a line of limited edition t-shirts with Japanese retailer, Uniqlo, a unisex scent.

