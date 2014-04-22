Banana Republic & Roland Mouret Collaboration

Banana Republic and celebrated designer Roland Mouret have announced the Roland Mouret for Banana Republic Collection – a limited-edition, covetable capsule highlighting Mouret’s keen understanding of fit and the female form through the use of Banana Republic’s signature Sloan fabric. Banana Republic’s Sloan Collection of dresses, skirts and pants has gained acclaim for the use of contour stretch fabric. The women’s capsule launches exclusively at select Banana Republic locations worldwide and online in early August 2014.

The foundation of the Roland Mouret for Banana Republic Collection – the Banana Republic Sloan fabric – is a unique blend of rich, bi-stretch fabric, which creates a “magic” fit that shapes through figure-flattering silhouettes. Mouret, famous for his exceptional skills in draping, structure and style, naturally gravitated toward this signature material, which he hand-draped, cut and pinned on the body to create this iconic capsule. The nearly 30-piece collection shines a light on Mouret’s craftsmanship talents through the use of this dynamic fabric.

Mouret is best known for his feminine hour glass fitted dresses, which have become a favorite among Hollywood stars. In 2006, the British based designer with a French heart and soul, became a household name when A-listers first wore Mouret’s now-famous Galaxy dress on the red carpet.

“Partnering with Banana Republic on this project was such an adventure for me,” says Roland Mouret, founder and designer of his namesake label. “The common goal for this collection is to offer incredible fit through an assortment of svelte styles using Banana Republic’s Sloan fabric, extending my love of structure and silhouette into accessible prices. These pieces are multi-functional for the modern woman to wear and accessorize in her own way, making her always ready for life’s journey.”

The Roland Mouret for Banana Republic Collection pushes fashion and function with must-have additions to a stylish modern wardrobe. Key details include bold colorblocking, graphic perforated details, leopard prints, playful proportions and, of course, svelte cuts on everything from blazers and slimming pencil skirts to sheath dresses. Apparel includes petite styles and will range in price from $49.50 (belts) – $165.00 (dresses).

“I’m so inspired by Roland’s skill for draping and attention to fit,” says Banana Republic Vice President of Women’s Design, Melloney Birkett. “He has such a strong sense of how to dress a woman, and brings a beautiful sensuality to his work. Roland’s vision really matched ours as we worked together to use his design expertise as a build to Banana Republic’s Sloan fabric to create a truly covetable collection.”

The Roland Mouret for Banana Republic collection will be featured in Banana Republic’s August campaign, including select print, online, direct mail and in-store.