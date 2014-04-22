Lighten Your Spring Wardrobe with Colors & Prints

Spring is here and the weather is warming up. What better way than to incorporate beautiful colors and print to your wardrobe. Start by embracing color and print while wearing something that is chic and shows your personality.

First Step: Embrace Color

This spring will be about adding attention-grabbing color combos to your wardrobe; pleats and longer lengths for dresses and skirts gives a fresh spring look. You can wear one now with a turtleneck and leather jacket during the spring chilly nights. Then once it starts to get warmer you can style your casual wear with flats, a T-shirt, or an airy blouse. Color blocking is still a hot trend this spring that you can add to your everyday work or casual wear.

Second Step: Ensure You Have Pastels in Your Closet

Try to see if you can find something pale mint; it will pair perfectly with sharp monochrome look (Black and White). When wearing pastel colors, it screams femininity and chicness. You can also try other pastel colors and pair them on top of each other. Pair your pastel look with a bold neon, neutral nude or white pump. Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day?

Third Step: Play With Prints

Prints can always be a fun pick when styling your wardrobe. Whether it is paisley, flowers, stripes, and shapes; it adds a difference to the look and ties into the current trends. You can also indulge in printed accessories; such as a nice printed clutch, bag, belt and hat. Playing with prints in your wardrobe should not be a drag; make it a fab experience!

Don’t be shy…tell us how you will incorporate these steps into your spring wardrobe!