DIY Fashion: Basket Weave Shirt

By · On April 23, 2014

Stop shelling out all of your money for this style. Now you can make this at home. Loose weave can create a sexy night out look while tight weaves create a more conservative look.

Cut the strips right from the back of the shirt. Start horizontally leaving the collar and bottom hem attached. Then weave the extra strips laterally, pinning as you go on the side seam.

After creating your weave pattern, sew the seam where you pinned:

Make a larger strip to go all the way around the bottom of the shirt:

