Gap Kids & Kate Spade Announce Collaboration

Gap Kids will collaborate with Kate Spade New York and Jack Spade to create a capsule collection this year.
The childrenswear range, which is due to launch in November, is the first time that the sister brands have ventured into kids clothing and they took to Twitter to share their excitement:
We're excited to announce the collaboration of @katespadeny & @jackspadeny for #GapKids launching this holiday. @Gap pic.twitter.com/ithtoZgGO3
— Jack Spade (@jackspadeny) April 16, 2014
Need a dose of adorable chic? Check out the last Gap Kids collaboration with Diane Von Furstenberg:
