gap-kids-feature-620x400
Gap Kids & Kate Spade Announce Collaboration

By · On April 23, 2014

Gap Kids will collaborate with Kate Spade New York and Jack Spade to create a capsule collection this year.

The childrenswear range, which is due to launch in November, is the first time that the sister brands have ventured into kids clothing and they took to Twitter to share their excitement:

Need a dose of adorable chic? Check out the last Gap Kids collaboration with Diane Von Furstenberg:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

