Fashion Revolution Day 2014

“It takes a lot to make a garment. Not just the bits we hear about – the designers, the brands, the shops, the catwalk shows and the parties – but also the farmers who grow cotton, the ginners, spinners, weavers, dyers, sewers and other factory workers without whom the industry would not exist. These people, the people who make our clothes are hidden from us, often at their own expense.”

[one_half last="no"]One year ago today the Rana Plaza building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, collapsed leaving 1,133 men, women and children dead, over 2500 injured and at least 800 children orphaned. To mark this fateful day, today is Fashion Revolution Day.[/one_half]

[one_half last="yes"]This terrible accident is a symptom of the broken links across the fashion industry: we don’t know how things are made anymore. For Fashion Revolution, the Rana Plaza collapse has been a metaphorical call to arms. It has acted as a catalyst for those of us wanting to see change and demanding that the fashion industry takes a leading role in achieving it.[/one_half]

So what can you do? Turning your clothes #InsideOut today is Fashion Revolution Day’s way of asking us to remember the people who perished and were injured at Rana Plaza, but also to remind us to be curious and discerning when buying clothes.

“Find out who made your clothes – from who spun the threads, to who sewed them together, to who grew the cotton in the first place,” Fashion Revolution Day’s website says. “Your clothes already tell a story about who you are. Now they can tell a better one.”

On 24th April each year, Fashion Revolution Day will bring everyone in the fashion value chain together and help to raise awareness of the true cost of fashion, show the world that change is possible, and celebrate all those involved in creating a more sustainable future.