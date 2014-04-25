Packing List for Your Next Vacation

The weather is getting warm and you know what that means? Mini-vacations. While most can pack light for a short trip, a fashionista may struggle with pairing it down to the bare essentials when every piece in her wardrobe seems to have equal importance. Having a packing list can help pair down a wardrobe to the essentials with minimal effort.

Packing Essentials

Denim Shorts: A cute pair of shorts are a must have for your next summer trip. They can easily be paired with a cute top and sandals for a relaxed look on the go. Denim matches with many different tops making them easy to mix and match for the week. Denim also packs well for trips because there is no need to iron them upon arrival.

Tank Top: a fitted thick strap tank for your trip is a great idea because it is versatile and easy. Unlike the small straps of a cami, the thick straps on a tank top allow it to be worn alone yet it is still thin enough to be layered under a light sweater or top. The simple style works with a variety of different bottoms so you can pack a few printed skirts or shorts. Tanks are also great because they are thin which allows you to fit a few colors in your suitcase. Definitely include one in black or white for easy mix and matching with outfits. Colored tanks are also an easy way add interest to a more basic outfit.

Vest, light sweater or jacket: A jersey vest or light sweater can easily be paired over your tank to make your outfit more interesting without taking up too much suitcase space. Jersey or crochet are the best choices for these items since they aren’t too bulky or tend to wrinkle easily.

If your trip destination is somewhere cooler be sure to pack some sort of light jacket that will match with most of your outfits. This could be a lightweight blazer or a cute lightweight jacket with some a zipper or buttons.

Simple jersey or polyester knit dress: A simple knit or jersey dress is perfect for a trip since it eliminates the need to pack two separate pieces for a complete outfit. Adding one or two dresses to your suitcase will save space in your suitcase as well as time planning outfits. These dresses are super easy to throw over a bathing suit with some flat sandals for the beach. Or pair it with a belt, hat, sunglasses and cute bag for day or wedges and funky jewelry for night.

Three quarter sleeve lightweight top: The three quarter sleeve top is great for a summer night since it keeps you warmer than a tank and eliminates the need for a light sweater or jacket.

One of these tops in a loose cut is flattering on just about anyone and it can easily be paired with a variety of different accessories to add interest to an outfit. Wear it during the day with denim shorts and some flat sandals, or with a tight knit skirt and wedges for a dinner out on your next vacation.

Dressy top or blouse: I recommend bringing one or a few flirty tops if dresses aren’t your style. Sheer blouses are right on trend for the summer season and the lightweight fabric will keep you cool. Try one in one of the seasons hottest colors for spring and summer such as mint, cobalt or amethyst.

Bathing suit: For one of your bathing suits choose something in a simple color so you can mix and match pieces with a printed suit. Bathing suits don’t take up alot of space so feel free to bring a couple of different styles and prints with you depending on the length of your stay. If you plan on hitting the beach, pack at least two so you can alternate them each day while they dry out.

Costume Jewelry: The great thing about jewelry is it doesn’t take up much space but is an easy way to add interest to an outfit. So grab your favorite watch, chunky bracelets, rings, dangly earrings and statement necklaces so you have plenty to mix and match on your trip. Costume jewelry is great for trips since it’s very inexpensive. This makes it not a huge deal if something gets lost, broken or forgotten during your trip.

Flat sandals: these pack super light since they are flat and are so much cutter than rubber flip flops. Pick up a pair in tan or black to match most of your outfits. These sandals are also flat so they pack easily and take up much less space that other summer shoes, allowing you to slide a couple different styles into your suitcase.

Wedges: You can’t go wrong with a pair of wedge sandals or peep toed shoes for summer. They are a fun way to dress up an outfit and are so much easier to walk in than a pair of high heels. If worn with a more casual outfit they can work great for day or with a dress for night.

Makeup: Makeup essentials for a trip include a light foundation, bronzer, eyeliner, mascara and shadow. Choosing only necessary items keeps your makeup bag light and application routine quick so you have plenty of time to spend on the beach.

By making sure you have one or two of the above wardrobe basics you should be able to easily build a variety outfits for your trip. Use the extra space in your suitcase that you have left over for more trendy or colorful items to add to your vacation outfits.

What are your must have essentials for staying CHIC on your next trip?