8 Ways To Get Thicker Longer Lashes

If eyes are the windows to the soul, then lashes are the curtains that unveil your soul. With all that being said, it’s no wonder more and more women are looking for ways to lengthen, curl, and thicken their eyelashes. Eyes are such a focal point of the face, having wide open looking eyes with strong lashes gives confidence to women so they can literally go out and face the world.

8 Ways To Get Longer Thicker Lashes

Go back to basics. If you think your lashes are a little lack luster, first review your current lash ritual. Practicing the correct application of mascara correctly can help you feel more comfortable with your lashes. You should never keep an open tube of mascara for more than 6 months or else what you’ll get out of the tube is dry, flaky black substance. Line your inner top lash line with black eyeliner. Lift your eyelid hold your pencil under your lash line and fill in that top waterline. Instantly, you’ll find that your lashes look fuller. Use an eyelash curler. Eyelash curlers give that instant bend and lift to give eyes the much-desired wide-eye look. Apply mascara with either a primer or fibers first. There are many mascara primers on the market. Choose a clear one that helps thicken up lashes before applying mascara. Fibers are your friend! Find mascara that offers dual sides, one for the mascara and one for fiber. These white liquid fibers will grab onto lashes, so when you apply the mascara on top your lashes look extended as if you’re wearing false lashes. How you apply mascara matters. Always start at the base of the lash and zigzag your way up. This way you won’t miss a nook or cranny and cover all edges of your lashes. Layer brown then black mascara for a pop effect. Try a lash serum. Lash serums, often times sold as lash & brow serums, promote to help your lash hairs grow quickly into full lashes. Apply daily before bed on clean eyes right along the lash line and watch your lashes flutter. Use false lashes to amplify your lashes. You can find fake lashes sold everywhere from drug stores to department stores and online. Available in synthetic, real hair, and even mink to achieve the Kardashian lashes look. False lashes can be reused with proper care. Lash extension services are a huge hit in salons and spas internationally at the moment. Lash extensions last around 4-6 weeks depending on how often you rub your eyes and wash your face. They are also very costly and require maintenance. As much as the results of lash extensions are ultra glamorous, they aren’t the only option you can take to achieve fuller lashes.

Whichever way you want to approach it, achieving long, full lashes is easier than you ever thought. There are many techniques, methods, and products to try so you can start feeling confident about winking those luscious lashes!

beauty press