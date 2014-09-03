This Is UGG Men’s Campaign

UGG Australia launched its first-ever global brand marketing campaign titled “THIS IS UGG.” for the fall 2014 season. The campaign explores the theme that life’s biggest moments are actually the small ones – a place where the brand lives in consumers’ lives. Whether personal or intimate, reflective or celebratory, it’s often the smaller moments where life’s most important interactions and connections occur. As a part of the initiative, UGG for Men will launch a series of three spots throughout the season featuring brand ambassador Tom Brady, with the first spot “Time Out,” launching on September 2, 2014.

“For the new UGG for Men campaign, we started with this premise: small moments can carry as much weight as the big moments,” said Nancy Mamann, Vice President of Marketing for UGG Australia. “We conceptualized the spots to capture authentic moments that relate to men across the world. For Tom Brady in particular, we explored his life off the field, along with more personal settings, to show some of the moments that he considers meaningful.”

Directed by Grammy-award nominated director Brendan Malloy, the “Time Out” spot focuses on a special moment between Tom and his father as they enjoy their favorite pastime. Throughout the spot, Brady wears the UGG for Men “Leighton” boots as his voiceover echoes: “Truth is, you only get so many time outs. That’s why I don’t like to back pocket them, especially off the field. No matter how many I need, or how complicated things seem, it’s not like you can carry them to the next game, or the next day. They just don’t work that way. You can’t recreate them, or bargain for more, you just have to actually take the time out to enjoy them.”

In regards to the new spot, Brady remarked, “I think this campaign has been my favorite one because there have been so many elements that are really coming into what has shaped my life.”

Golf holds a special place in Tom’s personal history with his father. As soon as he was old enough to play, he accompanied his father to the green every Saturday. When Tom was accepted to the University of Michigan, his father was concerned that they couldn’t continue their weekly tradition and lobbied for Tom to go to a Southern California school. Although Tom decided to follow his dream to play at Michigan, he still cherishes the moments with his father on the golf course as some of the most important in his life.

The UGG for Men “Time Out” spot will be followed by another spot called “Pre-Game” featuring Tom Brady’s mother for the UGG for Men “Ascot Tweed” slippers in October and another called “Down Time” for the “Munroe” boots in December.

The spots will be accompanied by a print campaign featuring Tom Brady, shot by famed photographer and filmmaker Carter Smith.