TRESemme, the official hair care sponsor of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, returns to New York for its 13th consecutive season to empower women with the backstage secrets of creating runway hair, you can wear. This season, the globally recognized brand is working across its 24 markets to introduce women to its team of Runway Insiders, a collection of fashion industry experts, and expose them to the professional hair expertise, at their fingertips. This new collective, which includes leading hair stylists, top established and emerging fashion designers, as well as the industry’s favorite expert insiders, will show TRESemme fans how to make runway looks work for their personal real-life moments.

TRESemme Naturals has been coveted by Mz Mahogany Chic as THE must have product for naturally curly girls.



From the streets of New York City to the backstage and front row at the hottest shows at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, the TRESemme Runway Insiders will be working around the clock to bring women a personal point of view of the latest hair trends and how women at-home can achieve these looks. Part of this team will be professional hair stylists Matthew Curtis, Paul Hanlon and Jeanie Syfu who will use the full collection of TRESemme products to interpret each designers’ vision into fashion-forward looks that standout on- and off- the catwalk and inspire women to turn these trends from runway to ready-to-wear. As part of this inspiration, TRESemme is partnering with some of the most celebrated established and emerging fashion designers on the schedule including: Clover Canyon, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Misha Nonoo, Narciso Rodriguez, Rebecca Taylor and Marissa Webb.

The Spring/Summer 2015 season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week takes place from September 4th – 11th, 2014 at Lincoln Center in New York City.