Pantone LLC, the global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, today unveiled the PANTONE®Fashion Color Report Spring 2015, a comprehensive overview of designers’ use of color in their upcoming collections. Released to coincide with New York Fashion Week, the PANTONE Fashion Color Report features the top 10 colors for women’s and men’s fashion for spring 2015, along with designer sketches, quotes and headshots.

This season there is a move toward the cooler and softer side of the color spectrum. An eclectic, ethereal mix of understated brights, pale pastels and nature-like neutrals take center stage as designers draw from daydreams of simpler times. Remembrances of retro delights, folkloric and oral art, and the magical worlds of tropical landscapes restore a sense of well-being as we head into warmer months.

“Many feel compelled to be connected around the clock because we are afraid we’ll miss something important. There is a growing movement to step out and create ‘quiet zones’ to disconnect from technology and unwind, giving ourselves time to stop and be still,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute®. “Color choices follow the same minimalistic, ‘en plein air’ theme, taking a cue from nature rather than being reinvented or mechanically manipulated. Soft, cool hues blend with subtle warm tones to create a soothing escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.”

We’ll bring you more details as New York Fashion Week trends hit the runway. Here’s a peek:

Stay tuned!